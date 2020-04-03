Lindsay Lohan Is Crawling ‘Back To Me’ On New Single

Lindsay Lohan is back and she wants you to know it. The actress turned singer turned Grecian beach club owner has returned to her musical roots and dropped a new single at midnight on Friday, April 3rd. Lohan, who’s been teasing the release all week, proved that she’s still got some tricks up her sleeve as she did not officially release “Xanax” her long rumored comeback single that debuted on Virgin Radio Dubai in August of 2018, but instead released a brand new song titled “Back To Me.” “I used to blame me when shit got crazy,” Lohan sings in the opening lines of the appropriately beach-y club track, “I can’t think too much about what they say.” The refrain makes it clear that Lohan is “coming back to me” and (hopefully) she’s better than ever. The song does beg the question: which version of “me” is she coming back to? Mean Girls Lilo? Foreign diplomat Lilo? #DotheLilo LiLo? Take a listen and decide if you’re ready for the return of Lindsay Lohan.

