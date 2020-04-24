Juice WRLD’s First Posthumous Single and Music Video, ‘Righteous,’ Is Here

Juice WRLD, the prolific and up-and-coming rapper/singer-songwriter, died of an accidental drug overdose on December 8. His first posthumous single and music video, “Righteous,” was released at midnight on Friday, April 24. “Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world has been no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process to us,” writes his mother, Carmela Wallace, Juice’s Family, and the Grade A Team in an Instagram post on Juice WRLD’s official page. The song, recorded in his home studio in Los Angeles, is written by Jarad Higgins, Nick Mira, and Ryan Vojtesak and produced Mira and Charlie Handsome. The music video, directed by Steven Cannon, features footage of Juice WRLD performing and hanging out as well as animations of the late artist. In the animations, he battles demons while wearing a white jacket with his signature 999 on the back.

