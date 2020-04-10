The Strokes’ Presciently Titled Album The New Abnormal Has Arrived

Photo: Getty Images/2020 Andrew Chin

Did the Strokes know something we didn’t? At midnight on Friday April 10, the NYC rock band released their first studio album in 7 years, aptly titled The New Abnormal. After headlining Governor’s Ball in 2019 and debuting a new song “The Adults Are Talking,” the Strokes began dropping hints at a New Year’s Eve Show this past December that a new album was on the horizon. “The 2010s, whatever the fuck they’re called, we took ‘em off,” said lead singer Julian Casablancas at the Strokes’ NYE show, according to Pitchfork. “And now we’ve been unfrozen and we’re back.” Since that announcement, three months have passed, a global pandemic has occurred, and their man Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign, but nevertheless the Strokes have delivered on their promise and are officially back with a 9-track studio album. Stream the album below and see if the Strokes’ The New Abnormal will be the perfect soundtrack to help us adjust to our new, abnormal lives.