Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

“Easy does it,” Kid Cudi urges on his new single “Leader of the Delinquents,” and the message couldn’t come at a better time. The rapper dropped his new song, his first solo music since his 2016 album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin,’ and his first release since Kids See Ghosts, his collaboration with Kanye that spawned a 2018 album of the same name, on Monday evening. The song is presumably a single from Cudi’s previously-announced upcoming seventh studio album Entergalactic.

“Same old denims, worn for days/I’ve been home makin’ jams and many wonderful waves,” he raps. Energizing and relatable, but don’t take our word for it. Listen to “Leader of the Deliquents,” however you like to listen, here.