Taylor Swift, pictured during her Reputation stadium tour in 2018, canceled the remainder of her 2020 concerts. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

Alright, alright, Ticketmaster will refund your tickets already. The sales and distribution platform and its parent company Live Nation have come under fire in recent weeks as would-be concert-goers sought refunds for over 18,000 events canceled or indefinitely postponed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to Billboard, Live Nation is reportedly finalizing a plan that will allow ticket-holders to received refunds or credit toward a future ticket to use when things (hopefully?) return to normal.

Starting May 1, per Billboard, ticket-holders will be alerted to their concert or show’s new date, then given 30 days to request a refund. If they don’t seek a refund, their ticket will be valid for the event on its new date. If their event has been straight-up canceled, well, then their refund will be returned to them either way.

If that’s not enough options for you, however, Live Nation has two other suggestions for those fans whose shows have been canceled: receive credit for a future ticket through their “Rock When You Are Ready” program, up to 150% of your initial ticket’s value, or donate the value of your refunded ticket to healthcare employees battling COVID-19 through the company’s “Hero Nation” program. As for when we’ll all actually be packed into a stadium again, singing along to Taylor Swift’s “Lover,” truly, only time will tell.