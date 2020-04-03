The Flash Actor Logan Williams Dies at 16

Photo: IMDB

Logan Williams, who portrayed a young Barry Allen on CW’s The Flash, died Thursday at the age of 16. No official cause of death has been released. According to Canada’s TriCity News, the British Columbia-born actor’s mother Marlyse Williams said his family is “absolutely devastated” by his passing. “I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” she reportedly told the outlet, due to social distancing constraints around the COVID-19 outbreak. “It’s hard.”

In addition to portraying the childhood version of The Flash’s titular superhero in eight episodes of the series, Williams also appeared in Lifetime’s period drama When Calls The Heart, the 2015 Supernatural episode “Plush” and ABC’s horror-mystery series The Whispers. His first role was in the 2014 television movie The Color Rain.

The Flash star Grant Gustin posted a remembrance of Williams to Instagram on Friday, along with a photo of the pair and costar Jesse L. Martin, taken while filming the show’s pilot in 2014. “I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set,” Gustin writes. “My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”