Louis C.K. Reemerges With $7.99 Comedy Special During This ‘Shitty, Shitty Time’

Photo: Brian de Rivera Simon/WireImage

Several months after returning to the stand-up circuit and doing everything in his power to stop people from recording his sets, Louis C.K. has unleashed a new comedy special into the world to make us feel, uh, even more varying emotions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The special, titled Sincerely C.K., is going against the current norm by not being free, and costs $7.99 to purchase on his official website. “Anyway, for those who need to laugh, I hope my new show will help,” the comedian said in a statement. “For those of you that can’t laugh right now I just wish you all the peace you can grab in this shitty, shitty time.” In 2017, C.K. was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, which included forcing young comics to watch him masturbate. He later admitted that “these stories are true” and that he “wielded that power irresponsibly.” Remember, definitely don’t pirate Sincerely C.K. He would sure hate that.