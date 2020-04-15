Are you sick of the typical reality TV dating show format? Tired of watching a bevy of suitors show up to a villa, go on boring dates until the bachelorette or bachelor make their pick, and then ride off into the sunset to inevitably break up eventually get married and procreate? Well, you might want to check out Fox’s new dating show “Labor of Love,” premiering Thursday, May 21. Hosted by Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis, “Labor of Love” follows Kristin Katzmann, a 41 year old business woman who’s ready to settle down and start a family, and fifteen male hopefuls who are ready for fatherhood. Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be will be faced with challenges that will put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. It’s the ultimate Daddy Day Care. “I’m ready. Let’s have some kids,” says one of the potential zaddies without a hint of fear in his eyes. Here’s hoping that Katzmann has a better time finding a mate than Pilot Pete.

