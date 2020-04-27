See, this is the kind of filth that we just can’t abide letting children watch on a streaming service like Disney+. Well, not at all, this is a new clip from the Love, Simon spinoff series, Love, Victor, a series originally intended for Disney+ that was then suddenly bounced to Hulu due to “adult themes.” Yeah, adult themes like coffee and flirting and foam. Okay, this is probably not the material that was too much for Disney (and really, who knows how it makes its decisions?), but anyway it is a little scene where Victor (Michael Cimino) gets overwhelmed by a barista with floppy hair. Who among us? The series will premiere on Friday, June 19.