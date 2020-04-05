Marianne Faithfull Hospitalized After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized after receiving a positive diagnosis for the coronavirus. Per Rolling Stone, the 73-year-old (who, as a high-risk patient, has recently suffered from health issues such as breast cancer and hepatitis C) is seeking treatment at a London hospital. While her reps say she’s feeling well and in good spirits, Faithfull has developed pneumonia in addition to COVID-19 in recent days. “She is stable and responding to treatment,” a statement said. “We all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.” Since the novel coronavirus became a global pandemic in March, other prominent musicians to contract the virus include Jackson Browne, John Prine, Slim Thug, Pink, and Sara Bareilles. Jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis Jr. and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend lyricist Adam Schlesinger have both died due to complications from the virus.