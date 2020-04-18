The Masaka Kids Are the Undisputed Champions of the Toosie Slide

Maybe you thought you’d had your fill of the Toosie Slide dance challenge. After all, the Drake song debuted at number one and the accompanying dance challenge has gone viral on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok (it was literally specifically engineered to do so). But even the most jaded of social media users can appreciate the newest interpretation of the Toosie Slide by the Masaka Kids, a group of children based in Uganda who regularly post dance videos on their Instagram. It’s immediately apparent from about ten seconds into the video that the Masaka Kids have won the Toosie Slide dance challenge — it’s over, they did it, we can all stop posting our versions now. Further proof: Drake himself reposted the video to his Instagram story. And even if you have no idea what the Toosie Slide is or normally have no interest in dance challenges, I challenge you (sorry) to watch the video and not feel joy.

