Matthew McConaughey Hosted a Virtual Bingo Night for Seniors

Somehow left off of the “Imagine” text chain, Matthew McConaughey found a different way to use his voice for good during the pandemic: bingo caller. Naturally. The actor and his family joined the residents of Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in Texas over Zoom for a thrilling game of Bingo. McConaughey called the numbers while his wife, Camila Alves, two of his three kids, and his mom peered over at the conference call. “The generosity and kindness Matthew McConaughey and his family showed our residents was beautiful, but more importantly, we were gifted with a humble message from his heart,” William Swearingen, senior VP of sales and marketing at Spectrum Retirement, told Good Morning America. “And for that, we will be forever grateful.” In a video posted on Facebook, McConaughey calls out lucky I-24 and not one but two residents hold up bingo. “Richard Black just waving a hammer up high!” McConaughey exclaims. “We got Charles King in the iPad up high! We got two winners!” Zoom cocktail parties? Zoom karaoke? Clearly all the fun is happening at Zoom Bingo.

