Mario Lopez Wants to Find Our Next Heartthrobs With New Menudo Series

Menudo in 1988, featuring a young Ricky Martin.

Move over New Kids on the Block, BTS, and One Direction — one of the originals is coming back. Well, sort of. A new competition series, executive produced in part by Mario Lopez, will aim to put together the next Menudo, the popular Puerto Rican boy band in the ’80s that eventually started the career of Ricky Martin. Universal Television Alternative Studio has the rights to the show, also from the executive producer of The Voice and Songland among others, but no network is currently attached. “I grew up as a huge fan of Menudo and I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing this iconic band back to the world,” Lopez said in a release. At a time when it looks like other iconic boy bands might not be coming back to the world, we’ll take it.