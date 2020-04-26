Photo: YouTube/Broadwaycom

After some (honestly pretty thrilling) technical difficulties, Sunday’s Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Celebration delivered on its promise of Broadway stars offering their warm regards, passionate renditions, and glimpses of their bathrooms (the acoustics!) to beloved composer Stephen Sondheim, who actually turned 90 on March 22, but, you know, a lot of stuff was happening around then.

You owe it to yourself to watch the entire YouTube livestream at your leisure, but one of the night’s many highlights was definitely Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and the illimitable Audra McDonald belting out “The Ladies Who Lunch” from Sondheim’s Company in their robes, hair undone (well, everyone’s but Christine’s) and leaning heavily into the three martini part of that lunch. You can check out their Zoom trio in the video below, beginning around 1:58:51. Go ahead, make yourself a drink first.

