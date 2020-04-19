‘Mondays With Michelle Obama’ Joins the Children’s Story Time Livestream Game

Photo: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images

If your voice has grown hoarse and your throat desiccated from the non-stop reading, puppetry and/or shouting necessitated by having your children home during the coronavirus quarantine, Michelle Obama wants to throw you a life saver. On Mondays, at least. The former First Lady recently announced her new children’s book story time series, entitled “Mondays With Michelle Obama,” set to begin this week. Every Monday at 12 p.m. EST, running from April 20 to May 11, Obama will read a classic kid’s book, in conjuncture with Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books, and PBS Kids.

You can watch the former FLOTUS reading on PBS Kids’ Facebook page and YouTube channel, or over at Penguin Random House’s Facebook. And if you want to plan your nightly readings accordingly, the upcoming books, in order, will be Julia Donaldson’s The Gruffalo, illustrated by Axel Scheffler, on April 20; Tom Fletcher’s There’s a Dragon in Your Book, illustrated by Greg Abbott, on April 27; Eliza Wheeler’s Miss Maple’s Seeds on May 4; and Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar on May 11. Between this and Dolly Parton’s Thursday book series, you might get your voice back by June.