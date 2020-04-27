Michelle Obama’s Becoming Doc Hits Netflix This May

Former First Lady Michelle Obama invites you to the exciting world of last year in a clip from her new Netflix documentary, Becoming. Directed by Nadia Hallgren, Becoming follows Obama on her 2018–19 book tour, traveling from city to city and interacting with people from across the globe. You know, the very things we aren’t able to do right now. Stops on the Becoming book tour doubled as community events, offering audiences not just a look at her life but the lives of people worldwide. “Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” she said in a statement. “In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams.”

Although the documentary is coming at a time when gathering together is more harmful than helpful, Obama hopes this glimpse at community will keep you hopeful. “It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made. Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots. Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it.” Becoming is out May 6 on the same streamer that brought you Tiger King.