HBO Renews My Brilliant Friend for Season 3, Amici

Who knows when they’ll actually be able to film it, but HBO and Radiotelevisione italiana (RAI) announced today that they will renew drama My Brilliant Friend for a third season. The series, based on Italian novelist Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan Series, is currently airing its second season, an adaptation of the second book, The Story of a New Name. The third season will adapt the third book in Lenu and Lila’s story, Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay. In a statement, HBO executive Francesca Orsi said, “The fact that viewers and critics alike have continued to embrace Elena and Lila’s story makes it all the more gratifying, and we thank the entire team led by Saverio Costanzo for their outstanding work on the second season. We cannot wait to tell the next chapter of Elena and Lila’s lives and friendship.” There is no word yet on whether Elena and Lila (currently played by Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace) will be recast and “aged up” at some point in the third season, as they were partway through season one. The current season’s finale airs on HBO next Monday, May 4.