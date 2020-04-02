You Can Now Start Streaming National Theatre Productions at Home

One Man, Two Guvnors. Photo: Courtesy of the National Thatre

If sitting at home in your room has you longing for the theater, and you’ve tried a few streaming substitutes already, London’s National Theatre is coming to the rescue and bringing its productions home to you. Starting today, the British theater company is modifying its already-great National Theatre Live program, through which it tapes productions and streams them in movie theaters around the world, into a National Theatre at Home program. The company will be streaming new selections from its catalogue on YouTube, starting with Richard Bean’s One Man, Two Guvnors, the production for which James Corden won a Tony, back when he was just some theater guy. That’ll go live at 7 p.m. GMT, or 3 p.m. for those of you in New York or on the U.S. East Coast at the link below. It’ll remain on demand for seven days after, and the National Theatre is also posting various Q&As and other reading materials on its site for those of you who really enjoy historical context.

National Theatre at Home has already announced plans to bring several other productions to streaming down the line, including Sally Cookson’s stage adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre on April 9, Bryony Lavery’s adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island on April 16, and Twelfth Night on April 23, featuring Tamsin Greig as Malvolia. It plans to release more later as well, and considering that NTLive has a whole bank of other fabulous productions it could dig into — Angels in America! Yerma! Follies! What we’re really saying is, please, please mess all of our psyches up even further and drop Yerma online.