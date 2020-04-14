NBC Sports to Re-Air the Summer Olympics’ Best Hits

Why does 2008 feel like a century ago? Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The 2020 Tokyo Games were officially postponed by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on March 30, meaning no sitting on the couch watching elite athletes this year, just a lot of sitting on the couch. To help fill that Olympic swimming pool–size hole in your heart, NBC Sports will re-air highlights from various Summer Games from April 13 to April 26. That means 100 hours of otherworldly determination, inspiring stories, and getting emotionally invested in sporting events that happened 12 years ago. I mean, Nastia Liukin losing a tiebreaker by 0.033 points? C’mon! Starting April 13, “Return to Rio” and “Return to London” will air, then on April 20, you’ll “Return to Beijing” to see Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps break records See, it’s just like traveling! The Olympics coverage includes Olympic films, like Kon Ichikawa’s Tokyo 1964 film and 1968, narrated by Serena Williams, which deals with sports and politics leading up to the Mexico City Games. The schedule concludes with the 1996 Magnificent Seven earning Team USA’s first-ever gold medal in gymnastics, the ’92 Dream Team sweeping men’s basketball, and more Olympic classics that’ll make you proud to be an American (even amid all this). Find the full NBCSN Olympics schedule below.

April 13: “Return to Rio”

Best of Team USA — 7 p.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Team Final — 9 p.m.

Women’s Gymnastics All-Around — 11 p.m.

April 14: “Return to Rio”

﻿Women’s Road Cycling — 1 a.m.

Track and Field Men’s Sprints — 7 p.m.

Gymnastics Event Finals — 8 p.m.

Michael Phelps — 10 p.m.

Track and Field Women’s Sprints — 11 p.m.

April 15: “Return to Rio”

﻿Track and Field Men’s Distance — 12 a.m.

Track and Field Women’s Distance — 1 a.m.

Track and Field Multi/Field Events — 2 a.m.

Women’s Swimming — 7 p.m.

Men’s Swimming — 9 p.m.

Women’s Diving — 11 p.m.

April 16: “Return to Rio”

Men’s Diving — 12 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Team Final — 1 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Final — 2 a.m.

April 16: “Return to London”

Women’s Gymnastics Team Final — 7 p.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Finals — 9 p.m.

Men’s Gymnastics All-Around — 11 p.m.

April 17: “Return to London”

Men’s Diving — 12 a.m.

Women’s Diving — 1 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Final — 2 a.m.

Women’s Swimming — 8 p.m.

Men’s Swimming — 10 p.m.

April 18: “Return to London”

Women’s Soccer: USA-Canada — 12 a.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Final — 2 a.m.

Track and Field Men’s Sprints — 10 p.m.

Track and Field Women’s Sprints — 11 p.m.

April 19: “Return to London” and Olympic Films

Women’s Soccer Final — 12 a.m.

Track and Field Men’s Distance — 2 a.m.

﻿Tokyo 1964 — 10:30 p.m.

April 20: Olympic Film and “Return to Beijing”

﻿London 2012 — 1 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final — 7 p.m.

Michael Phelps — 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Beach Volleyball Final — 10:00 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final — 11:00 p.m.

April 21: “Return to Beijing”

﻿Michael Phelps — 1 a.m.

Beijing Olympic Stories — 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Team Final — 7 p.m.

Women’s Gymnastics All-Around — 8:30 p.m.

Usain Bolt — 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer Final — 11:00 p.m.

April 22: “Return to Beijing” and Olympic Classics

﻿Usain Bolt — 2 a.m.

Beijing Olympic Stories — 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball 2008 Final — 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball 1992 Final — 9 p.m.

Men’s Basketball 2012 Final — 11 p.m.

April 23: Olympic Classics

Men’s Basketball 2000 Final — 1 a.m.

Summer Olympic Adventures — 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball 1996 Final — 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball 2000 Final — 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball 2004 Final — 10 p.m.

April 24: Olympic Classics and Olympic Films

﻿Women’s Basketball 2016 Final – 12 a.m.

Jesse Owens and Berlin 1936 – 2 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics 1996 Team – 8 p.m.

Women’s Gymnastics 2004 AA – 10 p.m.

April 25: Olympic Classics

﻿Women’s Gymnastics 2008 AA — 12 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics 1988 AA — 2 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics 2012 Team — 8 p.m.

Women’s Gymnastics 2012 AA — 10 p.m.

Women’s Gymnastics 2016 AA — 11:30 p.m.

April 26: Olympic Classics and Olympic Films

Women’s Gymnastics 2004 Team — 1:30 a.m.

1968 documentary — 10:30 p.m.

April 27: Olympic Films

Sydney 2000 — 12 a.m.

Summer Olympic Adventures — 2 a.m.