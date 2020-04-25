Dead to Me Season 2 Trailer: Murder, They Wrote

If you’re going to murder one of the most handsome men in the world, perhaps don’t do it in your pool. So inelegant. So … expected. And now, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) have to worry about draining all of that chlorine. The blood takes a lot of time! In the new trailer for Dead to Me’s second season, our gals barely have enough time to drink wine and gossip on their sequoia furniture before they try to cover up the fact that Jen killed Judy’s former beau (James Marsden). The local police, and some suspicious neighbors, are also making things difficult. “All I can think about are movies that involve wood chippers or dissolving a body in the bathtub,” Jen explains. “Not everything is Disney movies about castle fucking sparkle time, okay?” All episodes will premiere on Netflix on May 8.

