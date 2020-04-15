The Eddy Trailer: Netflix Says Oui to Damien Chazelle’s Jazz Show

Congrats to Damien Chazelle’s career for finding its sweet spot: Telling stories about men overcome with their passion for and obsession with jazz music. In the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series The Eddy (not to be confused with the Crane-family dog), André Holland steps into the shoes previously worn by Ryan Gosling in La La Land, but this time, Holland is the owner of a small jazz club in a “multicultural Paris neighborhood” that’s being plagued by some serious financial problems. So serious, in fact, that he’s being beat up by loan sharks until he can fork over the money. “There are people who are depending on the club,” his character explains in the trailer. “This is all I’ve got. Do you understand? This is it.” Cold War’s Joanna Kulig and Amandla Stenberg also star. All 8 episodes will debut on May 8.

Related