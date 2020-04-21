Missy Elliott is a Work of Art in ‘Cool Off’ Music Video

Missy Elliott is here to save you from your quarantine boredom with a new music video for “Cool Off,” the second track from her EP Iconology. The video features Elliott in a museum, recalling last year’s video for “Throw It Back,” also off Iconology, but this time, it’s Missy herself who’s the art. “Cool Off” delivers on every level in bringing us more iconic Missy outfits, including Elliott as a unmoving work of living bronze art, Elliott as a technicolor weeble-wobble, and of course, Elliott in a bright neon tracksuit. Singer Teyana Taylor makes an appearance towards the end of the video, reprising her role as Museum of Missy Elliott docent from the videos for DripDemeanor and Throw It Back. “Cool Off” is the third single off of Iconology, and the video was directed by first-time collaborator Daniel Russell.

