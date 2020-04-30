Noel Gallagher and Thom Yorke Do Some Spring Cleaning, Dig Up Old Demos

Liam Gallagher of Oasis (who didn’t release the demo, mind you) and Thom Yorke. Photo: Vulture and Getty Images

Whatever good things you’ve found around your house during quarantine, it’s got nothing on a good old rock demo. While Noel Gallagher unearthed a demo of a never-released Oasis song, “Don’t Stop,” during his quarantine cleaning, Thom Yorke of Radiohead took this time alone to finish up a demo of his own, for a song called “Plasticine Figures.” Gallagher released the Oasis song as a demo, writing, “As far as I’m aware there is only one version of this tune ‘out there’ from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago? … I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it ‘out there’ for you to enjoy/argue over.” Yorke, meanwhile, went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut his finished product, which isn’t yet available to stream. But most important, Liam Gallagher called out his brother and former bandmate Noel for the release, tweeting, “Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were.” Guess that’s our answer on the status of Liam’s Oasis reunion plans.