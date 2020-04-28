Bryan Singer Apparently Skipped Out on X-Men: Apocalypse for … Thyroid Issues

Photo: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

In the category of unexpected updates, Olivia Munn has provided an explanation for why Bryan Singer just up and left the set of X-Men: Apocalypse when they were in the middle of shooting. The director, who has become somewhat famous for abandoning his post when he’s making movies with large budgets (and also for the large file of sexual-assault accusations against him), apparently left the Apocalypse location in Montreal for 10 days to deal with “thyroid issues,” which required him to go back to Los Angeles. In talking about the difference in privilege between men and women in Hollywood, Munn told Variety, “You see these people who keep failing up, and they’re not that great and you think, ‘Really?’ When we shot X-Men, I never shot a huge movie like that before. I didn’t know what was right or wrong, but I did know that it seems strange that Bryan Singer could check out and say he had a thyroid issue.”

Munn says that Singer instructed everyone to just keep working while he was away, despite being, you know, the director. “He texted to the actors, ‘Hey, guys. I’m busy right now. But just go ahead and start filming without me.’ And we’d be like, ‘Okay.’ And I never thought any of it was normal, but I didn’t realize that other people also thought it wasn’t normal,” the actress said. “Come to find out it is really strange and it wasn’t okay. But this person is allowed to continue to go on. Fox still gives him Bohemian Rhapsody, and then we all know what happened.” Singer’s publicist told Variety that the director did leave for a medical issue but that, “to the best of our recollection,” only two days of shooting were affected. No one weighed in on whether or not thyroid issues were connected to him disappearing from the set of Rhapsody, or him allegedly getting into an altercation with star Rami Malek.