All those pre-coronavirus prayers for a cool graduation commencement speaker have been answered. Instead of having their district superintendent or some other administrator deliver their graduation address, seniors everywhere will get a personal speech from Oprah Winfrey herself, according to Deadline. Just, you know, digitally. The coronavirus pandemic has canceled countless high-school and university graduations across the world, but Facebook and Instagram have a plan to celebrate anyway. On May 15, #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 will honor the graduates with a stream featuring Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more to be announced. Miley Cyrus will deliver a special performance of “The Climb,” and if that doesn’t get Gen Z crying maybe the fact that they have to log in to Facebook will. The event will be broadcast on every parent’s favorite social-media platform, and individual segments will be reposted onto every 17-year-old’s favorite social media, Instagram. After-parties, unfortunately, will have to be held on Zoom.
Oprah Winfrey to Deliver Digital Commencement Speech for the Class of 2020
Oprah could read from Oh, the Places You’ll Go! and we’d still be in tears. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock