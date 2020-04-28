Oprah Winfrey to Deliver Digital Commencement Speech for the Class of 2020

Oprah could read from Oh, the Places You’ll Go! and we’d still be in tears. Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

All those pre-coronavirus prayers for a cool graduation commencement speaker have been answered. Instead of having their district superintendent or some other administrator deliver their graduation address, seniors everywhere will get a personal speech from Oprah Winfrey herself, according to Deadline. Just, you know, digitally. The coronavirus pandemic has canceled countless high-school and university graduations across the world, but Facebook and Instagram have a plan to celebrate anyway. On May 15, #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 will honor the graduates with a stream featuring Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more to be announced. Miley Cyrus will deliver a special performance of “The Climb,” and if that doesn’t get Gen Z crying maybe the fact that they have to log in to Facebook will. The event will be broadcast on every parent’s favorite social-media platform, and individual segments will be reposted onto every 17-year-old’s favorite social media, Instagram. After-parties, unfortunately, will have to be held on Zoom.