Have you wondered how the residents of Pawnee, Indiana would cope with the social distancing era? Well, as Li’l Sebastian as our witness, the Pawnee gang will be getting back together for “A Parks and Recreation Special” - a one-time event airing on Thursday, April 30th at 8:30 PM on NBC to benefit Feeding America. Original Parks and Recreation cast members Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta as well as a few special guest starts will portray their beloved characters once again in the 30-minute special.

The special will focus on Leslie Knope (of course), and her quest to stay connected with her Pawnee friends while under quarantine. “Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” said executive producer Michael Schur. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!” State Farm®, Subaru of America, Inc., NBCUniversal and the writers/producers/cast of “Parks and Recreation” are set to match up to $500,000 combined in donations for telecast.

“In such uncertain times, we can’t think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment. No word on whether the special will share anything in common with the coronavirus episode Mike Schur sent to Vulture. But, if you see Leslie Knope changing the lyrics to John Lennon’s “Imagine” and gently chastising Ann with a spray bottle for getting too close on their social distance walks, don’t say we didn’t warn you.