Are your incisors sharp? If not, you may want to sharpen them before Parks and Recreation airs its reunion special on Thursday, April 30 on NBC at 8:30 PM to benefit Feeding America. In a recently released clip from the social distance-centric episode, Leslie Knope checks in on her buddy Ron Swanson who is quarantining in his cabin where he’s been hunting meat so that he doesn’t have to go to the grocery store. “I’ve built up about a twelve year supply of venison jerky,” Swanson says, surprising no one. Knope asks him if he’s practicing social distancing on these hunting trips to which Swanson says, “I’ve been practicing social distancing since I was 4 years old.” Ron Swanson may be the only person in the world, fictional or otherwise, who is truly thriving in quarantine.

