Party of Five Reboot Canceled at Freeform After One Season

Photo: Freeform

Party of Five, the Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser reboot of their ‘90s Fox family drama, has been canceled by Freeform after one season. The series, which reimagined the original show’s orphaned Salinger children as the separated-by-deportation Acostas, aired its 90-minute season finale on March 4.

The reboot, which premiered January 8, starred Brandon Larracuente, Niko Guardado, Emily Tosta and Elle Paris Legaspi as four of the five Acosta children, who must work to stay together as a family after their undocumented parents, played by Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola, are forced to return to Mexico. The original Party of Five aired from September 12, 1994 to May 3, 2000.