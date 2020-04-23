Paul Rudd to Manipulate Will Ferrell in The Shrink Next Door Series

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyereporter/Getty Images for The Hollywood R

The casting news for Apple TV+’s latest property acquisition makes a lot of sense. Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell will star in the series adaptation of The Shrink Next Door, a popular podcast from 2019 about a charismatic therapist, Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd), who manipulates one of patients, Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell), into basically taking over his life. Based on true events, Rudd’s character eventually charms his way into moving into Markowitz’s Hamptons house, and even ends up taking over his family business. And can’t you just picture a sort of lost Ferrell getting ensorcelled by a confident and and smiling Rudd? Can’t you even kind of imagine it happening to yourself? It is a very nice smile. The Shrink Next Door has an eight-episode order, and will be directed by Michael Showalter with a script by Georgia Pritchett. It’s a lineup of heavy hitters.