Matthew Rhys and His Fedora Star in the Trailer for HBO’s Perry Mason

Now look here, see. We love a log line chockablock with exclamation points as much as the next rag in town, see. How do you like these apples from an HBO press release about their upcoming Perry Mason series:

1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong.

Now you’re speakin’ our language. The series stars Matthew Rhys as the iconic criminal defense attorney Perry Mason, alongside Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow. Author Erle Stanley Gardner’s character Perry Mason is best known from his eponymous TV series that ran in the 1950s and ’60s, so it’s due time for a reboot, what with the invention of color TV and all. This new series will “follow the origins” of the character, and the trailer gives us a taste of its lush 1930s L.A. gumshoe setting, a sort of Chinatown meets the “Dreamland” season of Archer meets Matthew Rhys in a fedora. There are car chases. There are cops and robbers. There are shafts of golden light drifting through slats in a window to enshroud half of Matthew Rhys’s face in a hazy California glow while leaving the rest cast in shadow. What more could ya want, buster? Robert Downey Jr. is executive producing. The series premieres on Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. If Perry Mason is a success, who knows? Maybe RDJ will do Dragnet next. Ooh, ooh, or Petticoat Junction.