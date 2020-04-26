Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler Wrote the Definitive Quarantine Banger

There’s plenty of choice when it comes to celebrities making music in quarantine, but Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler may have blown their competition out of the water with “Stuck in the House,” an original song from last night’s Saturday Night Live. “Tired of all the tomfoolery,” Davidson sings, “Tired of my boy who still wears all his jewelry.” Davidson, like all of us, perhaps, has “nothing to watch, already watched Ozark.” Sandler chimes in on the bridge, revealing unsettling details of his life in quarantine: “only pet my dog with a baseball mitt,” “baking my own bread and it tastes like shit,” and, of course, “underwear mask.” Davidson and Sandler’s families both make what look like begrudging guest appearances in the music video, as does Rob Schneider, for some reason.

