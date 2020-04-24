Phoebe Waller-Bridge Is Quarantining With a Wall of Penises

It’s already hard to recall, but up until very recently, you could never fully guarantee someone might not stop by unexpectedly and accidentally see your twelve alabaster penises. As Phoebe Waller-Bridge explained on The Graham Norton Show (thankfully back and filming from home!), the Fleabag penis wall prop (which you can check out in the show’s first-season finale during Godmother’s art show), was supposed to leave just before the coronavirus quarantine began. Now, it just sort of blends in with the furniture.

“My sister and I live here, and when we put it there at first, we were like, it would be temporary,” Waller-Bridge explains. “And then, you know when you just put something down at your house, and then you don’t think about it for ages? It just becomes invisible to you, and you forget that you have 12 massive penises at your front door.” Until a delivery person stopped by, of course (pre-COVID, don’t worry) and had to maneuver past them to get into the house. Embarrassed, Waller-Bridge apologized, but the courier was unfazed. “It’s art. Never apologize for art,” he admonished, which is honestly the cold open to Fleabag Season 3 if we’ve ever heard it.