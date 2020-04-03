After Recovering From COVID-19, Pink Donates $1 Million to the Fight Against It

Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Like many celebrities, Pink was able to get tested for coronavirus in a timely fashion, after she and her child started to exhibit symptoms last month, a diagnosis the singer revealed on Instagram Friday. Like pretty much everyone, she’s now enraged that celebrities can get tested in a timely fashion while most can’t, an inequity the singer is hoping to help correct by donating $1 million to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” the singer wrote on Instagram Friday. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” she continued. “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

The singer went on to pledge $500,000 to Philadelphia’s Temple University Hospital Fund in honor of her mother Judy Moore, “who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center,” and $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. “THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones,” Pink concluded. “You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”