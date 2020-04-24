Watch Post Malone’s Nirvana Tribute Benefit Livestream

Whether you want to donate money to the fight against the novel coronavirus, or just see the inside of his house (mostly the pool table room), do yourself a favor and watch Post Malone’s coronavirus benefit livestream, composed entirely of Nirvana covers. Joined by bassist Brian Lee, guitarist Nick Mack, and Blink-192’s Travis Barker on the drums, a floral housedress-clad Malone (his gown a nod to Kurt Cobain’s stage wear) sang Nirvana songs like “Come As You Are,” “Drain You,” and “In Bloom,” among others, early Friday evening.

Viewers were encouraged to give via YouTube’s donation button to the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, with Google matching all donations 2:1 up to $5,000,000. As of the publication of this post, over $2,600,000 has been donated.

“I hope everybody is staying nice and safe, hanging out at home, playing Call of Duty or something,” Posty said toward the top of his set. “Thank you to everybody who’s donating, and thank you to everybody watching. It means the fucking world to us. Let’s kick this shit in the ass, you know? I know we’re all separate, but it’s important for everybody right now to come together, and kick its ass together.”