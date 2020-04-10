Comedy Central’s Reno 911! Finally Announces Quibi Release Date

They’re back! Photo: Darren Michaels/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

One of Comedy Central’s silliest shows ever is being resurrected … but not on Comedy Central. The network announced that Reno 911!, which originally ran from 2003 to 2009, has been green-lit for a seventh season on Quibi, the upcoming short-form platform founded by former Disney and DreamWorks chief Jeffrey Katzenberg. Original Reno 911! co-creators Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney, and Thomas Lennon are all attached to write and star in the new season, and Danny DeVito is credited as an executive producer alongside Peter Principato, Michael Shamberg, and Stacey Sher. Comedy Central Productions, the new studio-production arm of Comedy Central, will produce.

It’s unclear which other former cast members will also appear on the revival, but Lennon’s quote in the press release teases more than just him, Kenney-Silver, and Garant. “Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.’ Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate,” he said. “Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show.”

Since Reno 911! ended its original run on Comedy Central, there has been talk about bringing it back in different forms over the years. Back in 2011 it was reported that Netflix was interested in the series, but that ultimately never came to fruition. Then in 2017, Niecy Nash and Kerri Kenney teased the possibility of a Reno 911! movie in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s really a matter of timing for us and when everybody is available,” Kenney said. “Niecy sent Tom and I a picture of a kiosk in a Walmart and I guess we’re big stocking stuffers this year because it was a display of our box set. We were like, ‘Maybe it’s time.’” Thankfully, all the teasing has finally materialized … in Quibi form.

Update, February 20: Quibi confirmed today that the full cast will be returning for the new season. In addition to Lennon, Kenney-Silver, and Garant, season seven will also feature a load of former Reno 911! cast members including Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, and Mary Birdsong. McLendon-Covey also serve as an executive producer on the Quibi season. No word yet on Natasha Leggero playing extremely drunk girls.

Update, April 10: A premiere date for the series has finally been announced. In a press release today, Quibi revealed that Reno 911! will make its debut on Monday, May 4. The cast has been appearing in character on YouTube this week for “Zoom briefings with the Reno Sheriff’s Department,” which you can check out below: