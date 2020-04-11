Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

You’d think with the vast interminable expanse of coronavirus quarantine stretching before us, we’d be able to fit in a lot more stuff. Yet somehow the lack of daily structure leaves emails unread, Jackbox invites ignored and phone calls unanswered. So it’s completely possible you might have blanked on attending Rihanna’s “Fenty Social Club” party on Instagram Live Friday. Also, it was at 6 p.m. EST, so you probably weren’t finished with your first of four dinners yet.

Don’t worry, though. Viewers captured the best part of the evening, specifically when Rihanna, who arrived mid-stream, and Lil Uzi Vert found themselves in a dance-off, doing Uzi’s “Futsal Shuffle,” laughing and, at one point, smoking together. No rules, just right. You can go ahead and watch the entire video of the festivities, which is available for 24 hours, over at Fenty’s Instagram. Because you’re not up to much this weekend, right?

Lil Uzi Vert and Rihanna on live is the best content from today pic.twitter.com/va92xmMfbC — Barz da Lyricist 🕊🤍 (@_barzdalyricist) April 11, 2020

I am so glad I started screen recording in this moment... 😭 Rihanna and Lil Uzi Vert went wild it was so funny. pic.twitter.com/50WgpefM4U — حبيبي (@h9bibi) April 11, 2020