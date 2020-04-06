Rita Wilson Spits Flames With Naughty by Nature in ‘Hip Hop Hooray’ Remix

Straight fire. Photo: Vulture and Getty Images

In aggressively 2020 news, beloved actress and singer Rita Wilson and hip-hop trio Naughty by Nature teamed up to officially release a joint remix of “Hip Hop Hooray,” the group’s 1993 hit. Rita Wilson hopped on the track after posting a video on Instagram where she updated the world on her COVID-19 symptoms by rapping. (Don’t worry; she and husband Tom Hanks are better now.) “I originally learned the song for one of the most fun roles I ever played in the film Boy Genius,” the actress said in a statement. “It took me a month to learn because it’s so complex and nuanced; it was like training for a marathon. The rhythms and tempos are so unique and creative. When I was quarantined and recovering from COVID-19 I wanted to see if I still remembered it, kind of like a brain exercise. To my surprise I did. I thought it would be fun to put it on my Instagram to show people I was doing okay and to make them smile.” It also made Naughty by Nature smile, after being spammed with the video by fans. “We were totally shocked she could rap the verses so well,” they said, jointly. Another day, another quarantune to add to the pandemic playlist.