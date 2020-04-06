Rob Gronkowski Hosts, Wins WrestleMania 24/7 Championship

In a turn of events that makes you want to see Chris Harrison become The Bachelorette or Alex Trebek leap over his podium to win Jeopardy!, WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski pulled double-duty this weekend and won WWE’s 24/7 Championship Sunday night. Of course, as the rules of the 24/7 Championship stipulate, anyone can compete for said championship literally anytime, any place, provided a WWE referee is present, so the three-time Super Bowl winner’s chances at victor weren’t that bad to begin with.

Even if you don’t care about wrestling at all, this year’s WrestleMania made for an interesting viewing experience. After all, there is no audience due to the social distancing rules surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, a fact you’ll immediately notice in the relative silence of the video above. Sunday marks the former New England Patriot’s first WWE championship, an exciting moment in any host’s life, as one large belt is clearly better than three rings.