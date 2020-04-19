You’ll Get What You Need With This Very Acoustic Rolling Stones Performance

But we got this song! So maybe we can get what we want if we try sometimes? And we just might find: The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and Charlie Watts pulled off the coveted four-part acoustic living-room harmony on Saturday’s One World: Together at Home special, grooving to “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” in a quadrant so perfect that we barely even noticed Watts was air-drumming the entire time. (Fun fact, Watts didn’t drum on the original song due to, uh, reasons beyond his control.) Now, after enjoying five minutes of Let It Bleed bliss, on to the more important homeware queries: Where did Jagger buy his floral curtains? Who gave Wood that inflatable palm tree? And is Picasso’s The Old Guitarist just out of frame, fueling the inspiration for Richards’ posture?

