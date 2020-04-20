Hollywood Trailer: Now Look Here, See, It’s Ryan Murphy’s New Tinseltown Show

Ryan Murphy has finally reached his Quentin Tarantino era. Sort of. In the first trailer for his new Netflix limited series, Hollywood, the post–World War II golden age of film isn’t as rose-tinted or filled with handsome stuntmen eating mac and cheese as you’d hope: Instead, Murphy and co-creator Ian Brennan zoom in on a bunch of aspiring actors and directors (most of whom have to face biases against their race, gender, and sexuality) to see “what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.” The Chateau Marmont is screaming. “I wanna take the story of Hollywood and give it a rewrite,” one of our young actors laments in the trailer. “If we change the way that movies are made, I think you can change the world.” The show — which stars the ensemble of Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, Patti LuPone, Jeremy Pope, and many more — premieres on May 1.

