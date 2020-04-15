Samantha Bee’s Weirdest Date Ever Included a Lot of Speedos

There’s a lot to miss about the way our lives were in The Time Before. But after almost two months spent inside, we’re at the point where even a story about a bad date makes us nostalgic for a time when dating was a thing. In the latest installment of our Instagram Live series Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well, Samantha Bee shares with her friend Amy Hoggart a bad date story we really, really love. You may recognize Sam and Amy from their respective shows Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart, or you might recognize Sam as the woman you dated, brought to your apartment, and to whom you revealed an office wallpapered in photos of you doing karate in a Speedo. Wow, remember going to other people’s apartments?

While this relationship didn’t blossom into love, Bee assures us that this person has since partnered with someone else — someone far more suited to their karate-filled lifestyle. And as a bonus, Hoggart learned what a “banana hammock” is, as she previously only knew this term in the context of Phoebe Buffay’s name change on Friends. So, in a way, this was one of our most educational episodes yet. If you enjoyed this, our next episode will feature Stumptown’s Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson this Thursday at 4 p,m, PT/7 p.m. ET. See you there!