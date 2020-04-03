Sara Bareilles Says She Had the Coronavirus and Is ‘Fully Recovered’

Sara Bareilles. Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images

Sara Bareilles told her Instagram followers that during the past few weeks of social distancing, she had COVID-19 and is “fully recovered, just so you know.” Filming an Instagram Story on a walk, the singer and Waitress creator continued, “I am just thinking about all the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love. And just really grateful for every easy breath and every day that I get to be walking around.” Bareilles closed the London run of Waitress early on March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic and has since returned to the U.S. Her co-star Gavin Creel told Rosie O’Donnell he thought he had the virus during her March 22 benefit show, but had just chosen to self-isolate and not use a test. He added that a cast member of the show had tested positive for the virus after multiple performers had felt sick, but “it wasn’t Sara.”

Bareilles later clarified on Instagram that her case was “VERY MILD,” and she had a “couple of rough days but I promise I’m fine.” And if you didn’t believe that, she posted it with a video of her energetically dancing to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire. “Please enjoy how good my dancing has gotten with all this practice time,” she wrote. “See how good? How emotional! How bendy! How head-forward.” We can only hope she’ll get to show off those moves on Broadway when this is all over.