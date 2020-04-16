The Saved By the Bell Reboot Teaser Is Corny As Hell, Which Feels Right

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

It’s been 30 years since A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) tore up the halls of Bayside High, and a lot has changed. Well, he’s still at Bayside, now putting all that energy toward teaching gym, Bayside looks like it hasn’t even considered redecorating, and the teenage antics have just been passed down to a new generation. So, just kidding, a lot is the same. OG classmates Jesse Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), who’s now the governor of California, also return to Peacock’s Saved By the Bell revival. Now, their kids, Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog) and Jamie Spano (Belmont Camelli), are at Bayside. And, of course, there’s a hoard of new teens making cheesy jokes, including Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Dexter Darden, and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

Saved By the Bell is just one of the new pieces of content vying for your attention on NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock, which drops on July 15. Punky Brewster gets a major update and James Roday and Dulé Hill reteam in Psych 2. Plus: all-new episodes of A.P. Bio, new shows Madagascar: A Little Wild and Brave New World, mini-series Angelyne, and British imports Intelligence and The Capture all got teasers for their Peacock debuts. NBCU’s flock of content is officially on its way.