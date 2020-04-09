Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Lori Loughlin’s legal battle in the ongoing fallout from Operation Varsity Blues is not going well. The actress and her husband, who chose to plead not guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, had their request for a dismissal tossed out by federal prosecutors after their legal team claimed entrapment by the FBI. Today, those same prosecutors unveiled the infamous staged rowing photos of Loughlin’s daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade, that were used to pad their applications in the college admissions scam. And TMZ has a few of them. The faces on the images are blurred out, but each one has the names on them.

According to documents from the prosecution, Mossimo Giannulli e mailed the photo of Olivia on a rowing machine to admissions ringmaster Rick Singer on September 7, 2016. He sent the image at Singer’s request, and e mailed another of daughter Bella, with Loughlin cc’d, on July 28, 2017. The embattled couple recently listed their home for a humble $28 million, but the decision allegedly has nothing to do with mounting legal fees because of all this “being prosecuted for federal crimes” business.