Selena Gomez’s ‘Boyfriend’ Music Video Is a Trippy Hustlers Sequel

As Nicki Minaj once prophesized, you do indeed “gotta keep an eye out for Selener.” In her music video for Rare deluxe single “Boyfriend,” Ms. Gomez goes full Hustlers, courting multiple guys and spiking their drinks with a purple elixir so she can take them home. Side effects may include tripping out of your mind and turning into a frog, but honestly? That’s the price you pay to be Selena’s boyfriend. (If you haven’t gotten the message boys, she’s single and ready to mingle.) Also featured in the video: Many instantly memorable shots of Selena driving through the night and wearing some lavish outfits. Consider it her audition tape for Hustlers 2, to star right alongside her former Nickelodeon competitor Keke Palmer. Lorene Scafaria, if you’re watching, you know what to do.

