Happily Single Selena Gomez Drops New Track ‘Boyfriend’

And just like that, Selena Gomez’s latest album Rare is now available in a deluxe edition. The singer announced that she was adding a new track “Boyfriend” and two unreleased songs, “She” and “Souvenir” to the deluxe edition of Rare just this past Monday. Now, four days later, the bops have arrived and they brought a friend, “Feel Me,” a previously unreleased track from 2016’s Revival Tour. In all four songs, Gomez sings about self-love and romance, major themes on the album Rare. “Many of you know how excited I have been to release a song called ‘Boyfriend,’” Gomez said in a note to her fans on Instagram. “It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy. We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic.” Gomez is donating $1 for every merch item sold in her online shop to PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, including the brand-new “Boyfriend” merchandise line. (This excludes “Dance Again” merch which benefits MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.) Do some good in the world, then spend hours theorizing about Selena Gomez and the Weeknd’s breakup.