Even Sesame Street is Practicing Social Distancing with Elmo’s Playdate

Photo: Youtube

New York City has been on lockdown for close to a month now, and in case you weren’t aware, that includes Sesame Street and its many furry denizens. Sesame Street aired a half-hour special tonight on PBS featuring Elmo, Cookie Monster, Grover, and their friends Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway, and Tracee Ellis Ross on a video call. “Elmo knows it can be hard to be away from you friends,” Elmo notes in a preview for Elmo’s Playdate. “So Elmo’s mommy and daddy are helping Elmo set up a video playdate.” The special featured dances, songs, and games, as well as a thank-you to essential workers. Elmo’s Playdate is available for streaming here for kids and their parents — or if you’re single and just want a wholesome break from your Sopranos marathon. And if you’re looking for an at-home workout or quarantine comedy, Sesame Street has you covered there as well.