Big Bird Is CNN’s Newest Correspondent in Coronavirus Town Hall

Hard at work. Photo: CNN

Move over, Anderson Cooper. Big Bird and the rest of the Sesame Street crew took over CNN on Saturday morning for a live town hall addressing children and parents’ concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Topics ranged from hand washing techniques to social distancing policies to guidance on how to deal with grief and uncertainty. Elmo chatted with Dr. Sanjay Gupta about face masks, noting that he has “seen lots of people wearing masks outside but it’s not Halloween.”

The 90-minute town hall covered plenty of ground. CNN’s Erica Hill hosted a panel of Sesame Street’s monsters to chat about how they’re thanking essential workers, Oscar the Grouch issued a PSA about how much he loves staying home, and Grover wondered if coronavirus exists in space (it doesn’t!). Big Bird also spoke with child psychologist Dr. Wanjiku F.M. Njoroge about the difficult emotions and feelings children might be experiencing right now, and remembered when he once dealt with grief: “When I lost my friend Mr. Hooper, I felt sad and confused,” Big Bird said. “I didn’t know what to do, but luckily I had my friends and my family there to help me.” Watch the full town hall here.

“I don’t want to be anywhere near you!” @oscarthegrouch is discovering the perks of social distancing. “This social distancing thing is kind of a grouch's dream.” #CNNSesameStreet https://t.co/XTrBRtkCGu pic.twitter.com/3Z9iMhNQQi — CNN (@CNN) April 25, 2020

Here’s how some of our pals at @SesameStreet have been helping others while they are staying home because of the coronavirus. https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/potiS1aJYn — CNN (@CNN) April 25, 2020

.@elmo wonders why people are wearing masks outside even though it’s not Halloween.@drsanjaygupta shows him how to easily make a mask and also how to sing “Happy Birthday” when washing his hands to prevent spreading germs. https://t.co/icV04F4FNW #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/wpmMFqv4j9 — CNN (@CNN) April 25, 2020