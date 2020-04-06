Shania Twain and Her Horse Duet on ACM Presents: Our Country

The Academy of Country Music Awards, originally scheduled for this weekend, may have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, but on Sunday night, CBS still managed to bring over twenty country music stars into your home, coming to you from their homes, studios and/or barns. AMC Presents: Our Country featured musicians like Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and more. Shania Twain also stopped by (or, well, stayed put while her image was beamed into your living room) with her guitar, an extremely sleepy dog and the event’s breakout-star: a horse that wanted to eat her guitar.

Luckily, Shania is a professional and the horse didn’t seem that hungry, so the pair managed to collaborate on a rendition of “Honey, I’m Home” and a updated quarantine edition of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” in which Twain declares, “I’m not going out tonight.” As of right now, the ACM Awards are scheduled for September 16, so don’t worry, Shania and her horse still have plenty of time to work out all the hiccups in their act.