Singer-songwriter John Prine Dead at 73

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via/2018 NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Folk music legend John Prine died today at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Prine’s family confirmed that he died of complications from COVID-19. Prine’s wife and manager Fiona had previously tested positive for COVID-19 before Prine was hospitalized “after a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms.” He was 73.

Prine had previously survived cancer twice, first squamous cell cancer of the neck in 1998, which damaged his vocal chords, then lung cancer in 2013.

Prine was a giant in the folk music world, winning two Best Contemporary Folk Album Grammys for The Missing Years (1992) and Fair & Square (2006). Throughout his career, Prine was honored by the Americana Music Awards, and inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He also garnered a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy earlier this year. Prine was a massive influence on singer-songwriters across genres, including Justin Vernon, Bruce Springsteen and Margo Price (see below for social media posts about Prine from his fans and peers). Among his admirers were Johnny Cash, Roger Waters and Bob Dylan, who said of him in an interview, “Prine’s stuff is pure Proustian existentialism. Midwestern mindtrips to the nth degree. And he writes beautiful songs.”

Oh John Prine, thank you for making me laugh and breaking my heart and sharing your boundless humanity. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. This is one of the most gorgeous songs ever written. Bonnie Raitt& John Prine - Angel From Montgomery https://t.co/rxSnzo4QhT via @YouTube — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) April 8, 2020

better at it than pretty much any of us. decades of service to song. this is a loss with no upside. goodbye John Prine, your voice will live on as long as there's people who need help, which is to say forever. https://t.co/e6GA633ntl — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) April 8, 2020

Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine. John and I were "New Dylans" together in the early 70s and he was never anything but the lovliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) April 8, 2020

My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away. He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on. ❤️ — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) April 8, 2020

Now John Prine. What a beautiful songwriter; all those warm songs that cut their own path through a tangled world. I love him. Corona got him too. R.I.P. https://t.co/zSx8AnVgil — Flea (@flea333) April 8, 2020